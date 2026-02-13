abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Shares Up 25% – Here’s Why

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.35 and last traded at GBX 2.35. Approximately 166,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,885,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88.

abrdn Property Income Trust Trading Up 25.0%

The company has a market cap of £8.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.79.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth

