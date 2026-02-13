BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Up 85.2% in January

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,782 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the January 15th total of 6,362 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,753 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,753 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 84.8% in the third quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE BTA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE: BTA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. Since its inception in December 2009, the trust has offered investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of long-term municipal securities, with the goal of delivering favorable risk-adjusted returns through a focus on tax-exempt income.

The trust’s investment strategy centers on purchasing investment-grade municipal bonds carrying longer maturities, which historically have offered higher yields compared with shorter-duration issues.

