TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $10.2450, with a volume of 3061928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). TripAdvisor had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC raised its position in TripAdvisor by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 3,355,310 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $48,853,000 after purchasing an additional 961,121 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 603.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 132,060 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,034 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $1,902,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company’s flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor’s offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.