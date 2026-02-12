Phil Aspin Buys 13 Shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Phil Aspin purchased 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,298 per share, with a total value of £168.74.

Phil Aspin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Phil Aspin sold 23,367 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,233, for a total transaction of £288,115.11.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

Shares of UU stock traded up GBX 26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,309.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,213.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,181.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Utilities Group ( LON:UU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 52.80 EPS for the quarter. United Utilities Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Utilities Group PLC will post 50.9730539 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,261 to GBX 1,327 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,275 price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Utilities Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,379.

Get Our Latest Report on UU

About United Utilities Group

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.