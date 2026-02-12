JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.23 and last traded at $50.9410, with a volume of 19347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.12 million, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Plus Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 131,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 26,596 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

