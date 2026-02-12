UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $450.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $485.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.37.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $10.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,751,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,458. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,752.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.44. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $207.20 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.50 and a 200-day moving average of $415.97.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 487,344 shares in the company, valued at $147,850,422.72. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,423.19. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 26,930 shares of company stock worth $9,175,604 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,736,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,683,659,000 after purchasing an additional 345,524 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in HubSpot by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,935,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $776,714,000 after buying an additional 476,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in HubSpot by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,453,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,917,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 548.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,341,000 after buying an additional 672,158 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and revenue growth: HubSpot reported EPS of $3.09 vs. $2.99 est. and revenue of $846.7M (up ~20% YoY), beating top‑line and bottom‑line consensus — a core reason investors pushed the stock higher. Read More.

Q4 beat and revenue growth: HubSpot reported EPS of $3.09 vs. $2.99 est. and revenue of $846.7M (up ~20% YoY), beating top‑line and bottom‑line consensus — a core reason investors pushed the stock higher. Read More. Positive Sentiment: $1 billion buyback: The board authorized a $1B share repurchase program, which supports EPS and shareholder returns and is a direct bullish catalyst. Read More.

$1 billion buyback: The board authorized a $1B share repurchase program, which supports EPS and shareholder returns and is a direct bullish catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong forward guidance: HubSpot raised guidance sharply — Q1 EPS and FY 2026 EPS and revenue targets materially above Street expectations — signaling confidence in AI‑powered product traction and customer growth. (See company release for full guidance.) Read More.

Strong forward guidance: HubSpot raised guidance sharply — Q1 EPS and FY 2026 EPS and revenue targets materially above Street expectations — signaling confidence in AI‑powered product traction and customer growth. (See company release for full guidance.) Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI product momentum cited: Analyst coverage and writeups point to AI-enabled tools and customer expansion as drivers of ~19–20% sales growth, supporting the upbeat outlook. Read More.

AI product momentum cited: Analyst coverage and writeups point to AI-enabled tools and customer expansion as drivers of ~19–20% sales growth, supporting the upbeat outlook. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Partner momentum: A HubSpot partner (Orange Marketing) highlighted strong customer satisfaction (151 five‑star reviews), which is positive for brand/partner ecosystem but unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Read More.

Partner momentum: A HubSpot partner (Orange Marketing) highlighted strong customer satisfaction (151 five‑star reviews), which is positive for brand/partner ecosystem but unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call/transcript available: Investors can review the earnings call transcript and slide deck for color on churn, net retention and product uptake (useful for conviction but informational). Read More.

Conference call/transcript available: Investors can review the earnings call transcript and slide deck for color on churn, net retention and product uptake (useful for conviction but informational). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target downgrades: Several firms (Truist, Wells Fargo, Mizuho, Needham, BTIG, Piper Sandler, others) cut price targets materially from prior highs — even while many kept buy/overweight ratings — which can restrain near‑term upside and create headline risk. Read More.

Analyst price‑target downgrades: Several firms (Truist, Wells Fargo, Mizuho, Needham, BTIG, Piper Sandler, others) cut price targets materially from prior highs — even while many kept buy/overweight ratings — which can restrain near‑term upside and create headline risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed market reaction/after‑hours weakness: Despite the beats and guidance, the stock showed volatility and some downward pressure in extended trading — reflecting profit‑taking, sector rotation and lingering macro/AI disruption concerns. Read More.

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

