Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Short Interest Down 98.3% in January

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 133 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the January 15th total of 8,002 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 50 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Playtech Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PYTCY traded up $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320. Playtech has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81.

About Playtech

Playtech plc, operating OTC as PYTCY, is a leading provider of software and services to the global online gambling and financial trading industries. Founded in 1999 by entrepreneur Teddy Sagi and headquartered in Douglas, Isle of Man, the company develops and licenses turnkey platforms for casinos, poker rooms, sports betting, live dealer games, bingo, virtual sports and financial trading. It delivers back‐end management tools, player account services and risk management solutions to licensed operators worldwide.

At the heart of Playtech’s offering is its unified platform that integrates content across multiple verticals, enabling operators to manage customer acquisition, retention, payments, analytics and compliance from a single interface.

