Tungsten West (LON:TUN) Trading Down 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

Tungsten West PLC (LON:TUN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32 and last traded at GBX 33. Approximately 7,508,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 5,876,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.90.

Tungsten West Stock Down 11.4%

The firm has a market cap of £246.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.64.

Tungsten West (LON:TUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 24th. The company reported GBX (21.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Tungsten West had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a negative net margin of 1,343.41%.

Insider Transactions at Tungsten West

Tungsten West Company Profile

In related news, insider Phil Povey purchased 2,995,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 per share, with a total value of £89,859.15. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Tungsten West Plc is a UK based company focussed on recommencing production at the Hemerdon tungsten and tin mine in Devon, England.

The Hemerdon mine is the world’s third largest Tungsten resource. The mine has had over £170m spent on it via the previous operator, with first production expected in 2022 and a mine life of 18.5 years. The Company is focused on rebuilding and restarting the mine to supply two critically important strategic minerals in tungsten and tin both domestically and globally.

