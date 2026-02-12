Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.550-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $952.0 million-$960.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $945.1 million. Freshworks also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.100-0.120 EPS.

Shares of FRSH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.90. 4,616,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,410. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Freshworks had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Freshworks has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

In other news, CAO Philippa Lawrence sold 5,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $70,502.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 392,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,094.66. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 15,012 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $195,156.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 490,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,550. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 22,267 shares of company stock valued at $282,301 over the last three months. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and stronger margins — Freshworks reported Q4 revenue of $222.7M (≈14% y/y) and non‑GAAP EPS of $0.14, topping consensus. The company also showed improved operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow margins, evidence of better profitability execution. Freshworks 2025 Results

Quarterly beat and stronger margins — Freshworks reported Q4 revenue of $222.7M (≈14% y/y) and non‑GAAP EPS of $0.14, topping consensus. The company also showed improved operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow margins, evidence of better profitability execution. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance modestly above estimates — Freshworks set FY2026 revenue of $952M–$960M, slightly above Street estimates, and raised Q1 revenue and EPS ranges that beat near‑term consensus, signaling demand strength for AI‑powered CX/EX tools. Reuters: forecasts

Revenue guidance modestly above estimates — Freshworks set FY2026 revenue of $952M–$960M, slightly above Street estimates, and raised Q1 revenue and EPS ranges that beat near‑term consensus, signaling demand strength for AI‑powered CX/EX tools. Positive Sentiment: Product and strategic momentum — Management highlighted AI adoption (Freddy AI), an acquisition (FireHydrant) to boost ITSM, EX and CX ARR expansion and a longer‑term ARR target. These items support a multi‑year growth story and customer expansion potential. Seeking Alpha: ARR target

Product and strategic momentum — Management highlighted AI adoption (Freddy AI), an acquisition (FireHydrant) to boost ITSM, EX and CX ARR expansion and a longer‑term ARR target. These items support a multi‑year growth story and customer expansion potential. Neutral Sentiment: One‑time tax / accounting effects boosted GAAP income — a release of a valuation allowance materially increased GAAP net income; investors may treat this as non‑recurring when valuing ongoing earnings power. Press release: tax item

One‑time tax / accounting effects boosted GAAP income — a release of a valuation allowance materially increased GAAP net income; investors may treat this as non‑recurring when valuing ongoing earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options flow — call volume spiked (~4,648 calls), signaling short‑term trader interest or hedging activity; this can add intra‑day volatility but is ambiguous for direction.

Unusual options flow — call volume spiked (~4,648 calls), signaling short‑term trader interest or hedging activity; this can add intra‑day volatility but is ambiguous for direction. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guide below Street — Freshworks guided non‑GAAP EPS $0.55–$0.57 for FY2026 vs. a higher consensus (~$0.69). That EPS shortfall (even with revenue guidance above estimates) is the principal cause of investor disappointment. MarketBeat: earnings & guidance

FY2026 EPS guide below Street — Freshworks guided non‑GAAP EPS $0.55–$0.57 for FY2026 vs. a higher consensus (~$0.69). That EPS shortfall (even with revenue guidance above estimates) is the principal cause of investor disappointment. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimming targets — Multiple firms cut price targets (Cantor Fitzgerald, Wells Fargo, Citizens/JMP lowered targets), reflecting reduced near‑term earnings visibility and prompting further pressure. TickerReport: analyst moves

Analysts trimming targets — Multiple firms cut price targets (Cantor Fitzgerald, Wells Fargo, Citizens/JMP lowered targets), reflecting reduced near‑term earnings visibility and prompting further pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary of investor disappointment — Several outlets point to guidance and valuation concerns as reasons for the sell‑off, amplifying negative sentiment and momentum trading. MSN: coverage of sell‑off

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,805,000 after purchasing an additional 95,720 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,906,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after acquiring an additional 424,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Freshworks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,321,000 after purchasing an additional 101,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after buying an additional 260,078 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,790,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,840,000 after buying an additional 1,590,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company’s integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks’ platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company’s flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

