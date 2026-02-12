Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,535 shares, an increase of 707.9% from the January 15th total of 190 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,079 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,079 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Signify Price Performance

Shares of PHPPY remained flat at $11.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. Signify has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.04.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V. (OTCMKTS: PHPPY) is a global leader in lighting solutions, specializing in connected LED products, systems and services. Originating from the lighting division of Koninklijke Philips N.V., the company began operations as an independent, publicly traded entity in 2018 under the name Signify. Headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Signify leverages over a century of lighting innovation and maintains a broad portfolio of conventional and LED-based solutions tailored to both professional and consumer markets.

Signify’s core product offerings include LED lamps and luminaires, smart lighting systems such as Philips Hue, and Internet of Things–enabled platforms that enable energy-efficient, customizable illumination.

Featured Articles

