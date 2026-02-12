WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Shares Up 65.2% – Time to Buy?

WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report) was up 65.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 854,819 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 663% from the average daily volume of 112,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

WestKam Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$4.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About WestKam Gold

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp. in April 2012. WestKam Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

