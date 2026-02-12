Insider Selling: Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) Director Steven Eldred sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $1,215,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 125,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,097,076. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bank First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ BFC traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.10. The stock had a trading volume of 75,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,984. Bank First National Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average of $127.96.

Get Bank First National alerts:

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.75 million. Bank First National had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank First National Corporation will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank First National Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Bank First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Bank First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank First National in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank First National from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank First National to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Bank First National from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Bank First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank First National

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank First National

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank First National by 2,452,855.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 490,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,764,000 after purchasing an additional 490,571 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 41.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 393.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,043 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First National during the third quarter worth $2,993,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank First National

(Get Free Report)

Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ: BFC) is the bank holding company for Bank First National, a community bank headquartered in Princeton, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its branch network and digital channels, Bank First National provides deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing and treasury management solutions.

The bank’s core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms that enable customers to manage their finances remotely.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.