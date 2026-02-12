Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.29), Zacks reports. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 3.58%.

Kelly Services Trading Down 3.8%

NASDAQ KELYA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.53. 333,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,582. The firm has a market cap of $336.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $15.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KELYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Kelly Services by 173.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Kelly Services by 6.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 83.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 493,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc is a global workforce solutions provider specializing in talent acquisition and staffing services across a wide range of industries. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing solutions, and consulting services to help organizations address their workforce needs. Its service offerings are designed to support clients in areas such as administrative support, information technology, engineering, science, education, healthcare, and industrial sectors.

Founded in 1946 by William Russell Kelly, Kelly Services has grown from a small local staffing firm into an international organization.

