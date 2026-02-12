SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Issues Earnings Results

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 41.42%.
Shares of SoftBank Group stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.43. 1,090,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,697. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.47. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.
A number of research firms recently commented on SFTBY. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoftBank Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo‐based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.
A key pillar of SoftBank’s strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high‐growth technology companies around the globe.
