Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $171.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,334. The stock has a market cap of $188.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 51.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $15,611,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 566,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,504,230. The trade was a 16.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $3,524,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 107,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,310.98. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,391 shares of company stock worth $44,141,101. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on top and bottom lines — Gilead reported Q4 EPS of $1.86 and revenue of ~$7.9B, ahead of consensus, driven by strong HIV and liver-disease drug sales. This is the primary catalyst for the rally as investors reward visible current cash flow. Reuters: Gilead quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates

Q4 beat on top and bottom lines — Gilead reported Q4 EPS of $1.86 and revenue of ~$7.9B, ahead of consensus, driven by strong HIV and liver-disease drug sales. This is the primary catalyst for the rally as investors reward visible current cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Needham and others raised PTs and/or ratings after the print, providing buy-side momentum and supporting the stock’s upside. MarketScreener: Morgan Stanley raises PT

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Needham and others raised PTs and/or ratings after the print, providing buy-side momentum and supporting the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike — Board approved a 3.8% quarterly dividend increase to $0.82/share, raising yield and reinforcing the income case for investors. Dividends often support valuation in large-cap biotech. BusinessWire: Dividend announcement

Dividend hike — Board approved a 3.8% quarterly dividend increase to $0.82/share, raising yield and reinforcing the income case for investors. Dividends often support valuation in large-cap biotech. Neutral Sentiment: Investment case notes — Commentary highlighting Yescarta label expansion and margin/earnings leverage adds longer-term upside potential but is incremental versus the near-term beat/guidance story. Yahoo Finance: Yescarta and dividend story

Investment case notes — Commentary highlighting Yescarta label expansion and margin/earnings leverage adds longer-term upside potential but is incremental versus the near-term beat/guidance story. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials & transcripts available — For detail on pipeline comments and management tone, see the earnings call transcript and slide deck (useful for modelling but not an immediate stock mover). Seeking Alpha: Q4 earnings call transcript

Earnings materials & transcripts available — For detail on pipeline comments and management tone, see the earnings call transcript and slide deck (useful for modelling but not an immediate stock mover). Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance light — Gilead set FY‑26 EPS of $8.45–$8.85 and revenue guidance slightly below consensus (~$29.6–30.0B vs. ~30.1B consensus), which prompted an initial sell-off after hours and is a near-term risk to valuation. MSN: Outlook short of Wall Street view

FY‑2026 guidance light — Gilead set FY‑26 EPS of $8.45–$8.85 and revenue guidance slightly below consensus (~$29.6–30.0B vs. ~30.1B consensus), which prompted an initial sell-off after hours and is a near-term risk to valuation. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst signals — Some firms raised price targets but a few maintained cautious ratings or PTs that imply downside versus current levels (e.g., RBC’s PT remains below the stock), creating a split analyst narrative that could cap upside until guidance clarity improves. Benzinga: analyst actions

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

