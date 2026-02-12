Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Announces Earnings Results

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 17.700-18.300 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Zebra Technologies’ conference call:

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Q4 beat expectations with nearly $1.5B in sales (+10.6% / +2.5% organic), a 22.1% Adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP EPS of $4.33, while full-year free cash flow topped $800 million and the company repurchased ~$587M in 2025 with an additional $1B buyback authorization.

Q4 beat expectations with nearly $1.5B in sales (+10.6% / +2.5% organic), a 22.1% Adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP EPS of $4.33, while full-year free cash flow topped and the company repurchased ~$587M in 2025 with an additional $1B buyback authorization. Zebra sharpened its portfolio through the acquisitions of Elo and Photoneo (Elo added ~2 points of sales) and by exiting robotics to reallocate resources to higher-growth areas like RFID, machine vision, and AI, with early integration synergies progressing.

Zebra sharpened its portfolio through the acquisitions of Elo and Photoneo (Elo added ~2 points of sales) and by exiting robotics to reallocate resources to higher-growth areas like RFID, machine vision, and AI, with early integration synergies progressing. Management guided to strong 2026 targets: Q1 sales +11–15% (≈10 points from acquisitions/FX), full-year sales +9–13%, ~22% Adjusted EBITDA margin, EPS $17.70–$18.30, and at least $900M of free cash flow (~100% conversion).

Management guided to strong 2026 targets: Q1 sales +11–15% (≈10 points from acquisitions/FX), full-year sales +9–13%, ~22% Adjusted EBITDA margin, EPS $17.70–$18.30, and at least $900M of free cash flow (~100% conversion). Beginning in Q2, industry memory price increases are expected to create an ~ 2-point gross margin headwind ; Zebra plans price increases, supplier actions, product transitions and cost saves to fully mitigate this within the year, but availability and pricing remain a material risk.

Beginning in Q2, industry memory price increases are expected to create an ~ ; Zebra plans price increases, supplier actions, product transitions and cost saves to fully mitigate this within the year, but availability and pricing remain a material risk. Zebra is investing in growth drivers—expecting RFID to grow high double-digits, machine vision to return to growth in 2026, and ramping its new Frontline AI Suite (enablers, blueprints, Zebra Companion) with paid pilots and scaled deployments planned.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $28.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $281.42. 1,047,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,283. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.42. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $352.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies News Summary

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Zebra Technologies this week:

Several brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $346.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $351.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.12 per share, with a total value of $233,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $782,350.72. This trade represents a 42.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 96.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 246.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.