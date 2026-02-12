RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $311.19 and last traded at $311.1850, with a volume of 48568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.81.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 2.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.27.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.00 and its 200-day moving average is $260.36. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $13.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.59 by $2.75. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP Robert Qutub sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.75, for a total transaction of $1,528,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,782.25. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 707.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 160.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in property catastrophe, casualty, and specialty lines. Established in 1993 and headquartered in Bermuda, the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RNR. With a focus on underwriting and risk assessment, RenaissanceRe offers tailored programs designed to help insurers and corporations manage exposure to natural disasters, liability claims, and other complex risks.

The company operates through two primary segments: Reinsurance and Insurance.

