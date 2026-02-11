Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) Short Interest Down 99.7% in January

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 695 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the January 15th total of 232,873 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,589 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,589 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSJY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.27. 4,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,151. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $54.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSJY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,061,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,871,000 after buying an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (GSJY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of Japanese large- and mid-cap equities, with equal weights to each of 4 factor buckets and stocks within each bucket weighted by a factor score. GSJY was launched on Mar 2, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

