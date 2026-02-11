abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1%

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. 5,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,125. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09.

Get abrdn National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its holdings in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 63,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 121,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter.

About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: VFL) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of municipal securities, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other debt obligations issued by state and local governments across the United States.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes a combination of bottom-up credit research and sector allocation to build a tax-exempt portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.