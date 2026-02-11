Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on February 22nd

Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, February 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a 3.1% increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Tompkins Financial stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.09. 37,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.79. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.16 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Ithaca, New York, that provides a diversified range of financial services. Through its principal banking subsidiary, Tompkins Trust Company, the firm offers commercial and consumer banking products including checking and savings accounts, mortgage loans, and credit facilities. Beyond traditional banking, Tompkins Financial delivers asset management, trust and estate planning, retirement services and investment advisory solutions.

In addition to its core banking operations, Tompkins Financial operates Tompkins Insurance Agencies, which offers property and casualty, life and health insurance coverages to individuals and businesses.

