Lattice Semiconductor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $11.28 on Wednesday, reaching $102.23. 3,930,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 509.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average is $71.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 5.50%.The business had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 5,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $399,160.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 105,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,496.09. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 9,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $731,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 61,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,185.60. The trade was a 13.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $1,196,508. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 210,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 36,638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 25.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 683,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 137,140 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.6% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 96,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,781,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.69.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

