Beacon Tactical Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:BTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beacon Tactical Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:BTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the January 15th total of 383 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,027 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

Beacon Tactical Risk ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BTR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33. Beacon Tactical Risk ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Beacon Tactical Risk ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3262 per share. This represents a yield of 128.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

Beacon Tactical Risk ETF Company Profile

The Beacon Tactical Risk ETF (BTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an active fund-of-funds seeking capital appreciation. The fund invests equally across US equity sectors, while attempting to minimize losses in volatile markets BTR was launched on Apr 17, 2023 and is managed by Sammons Enterprises.

