David Smith Sells 1,800 Shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) VP David Smith sold 1,800 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.05, for a total value of $745,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,742.85. This trade represents a 32.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.39. 168,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,879. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $293.43 and a 12 month high of $435.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.97 and its 200-day moving average is $346.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 527.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

