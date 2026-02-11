YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3163 per share on Thursday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This is a 22.7% increase from YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:QDTY traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $41.39. 13,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,525. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.32.

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index. QDTY was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by YieldMax.

