RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 27th

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0889 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,779. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $15.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver tax-exempt income through diversified exposure to U.S. municipal securities. The fund is structured as a non-diversified, interval fund and primarily caters to investors pursuing high-quality, tax-advantaged income from state and local government obligations.

RMI employs an opportunistic, value-oriented investment process, focusing on both traditional investment-grade bonds and specialized niches within the municipal market.

