Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$156.00 to C$165.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$174.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$166.92.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NA

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TSE:NA traded down C$0.21 on Wednesday, reaching C$172.97. The company had a trading volume of 515,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,494. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$170.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$158.96. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$106.67 and a twelve month high of C$177.54.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.69%.The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.