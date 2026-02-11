Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Given a C$1.16 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) received a C$1.16 price objective from Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 123.08% from the stock’s current price.

Skyharbour Resources Stock Performance

SYH traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.52. 232,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,149. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. Skyharbour Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$0.66. The company has a market cap of C$107.00 million, a PE ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 1.13.

About Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds 100% interest in the South Falcon Point project; and the Moore Lake Uranium project comprising 12 claims totaling area of 35,705 located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

