American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Short Interest Update

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,692 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the January 15th total of 25,680 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,941 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA MUSI traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $44.34. 7,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,619. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.25.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from American Century Multisector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Century Multisector Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. JM2 Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 69,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period.

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

