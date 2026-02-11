Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Drops By 71.8%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,838 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the January 15th total of 6,514 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,563 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,563 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.3%

IGI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.54. 27,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,213. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 327,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 61.0% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 123,261 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 37.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 37,292 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (NYSE: IGI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income while preserving capital through investments primarily in investment-grade fixed-income securities. The trust pursues a total return strategy by allocating assets across a variety of debt instruments, including senior secured and unsecured corporate bonds, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and U.S. government agency obligations.

The fund’s portfolio is actively managed to capitalize on yield opportunities and manage risk, combining top-down macroeconomic analysis with bottom-up credit research.

