Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Drops By 71.8%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,838 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the January 15th total of 6,514 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,563 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,563 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.3%
IGI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.54. 27,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,213. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (NYSE: IGI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income while preserving capital through investments primarily in investment-grade fixed-income securities. The trust pursues a total return strategy by allocating assets across a variety of debt instruments, including senior secured and unsecured corporate bonds, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and U.S. government agency obligations.
The fund’s portfolio is actively managed to capitalize on yield opportunities and manage risk, combining top-down macroeconomic analysis with bottom-up credit research.
