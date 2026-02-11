Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 91,477 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the January 15th total of 349,795 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,688 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,688 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFEN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $436,000.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 2.3%

NYSEARCA:DFEN traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.31. The stock had a trading volume of 168,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,618. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $93.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.77. The company has a market capitalization of $471.59 million, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.80.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a $5.5496 dividend. This represents a $22.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

