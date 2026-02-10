PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. 19,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund (NYSE: GHY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in high-yield corporate debt securities. Managed by PGIM, the global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc, the fund offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of bonds issued by companies around the world. Its objective is to capitalize on credit spread opportunities in both developed and emerging markets.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on fundamental credit research and bottom-up security selection.

Featured Articles

