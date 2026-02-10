Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Shares Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $34.2130. Approximately 996,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,039,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Insperity from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 target price on Insperity in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Insperity from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $48.25.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 521.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,051,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,869,000 after buying an additional 274,198 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Insperity by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,202,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,355,000 after purchasing an additional 415,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,322,000 after purchasing an additional 41,521 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Insperity by 4.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,400,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,884,000 after buying an additional 53,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,963,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company’s flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers’ compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

Further Reading

