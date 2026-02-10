BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $183.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 11.07%.

BlackLine Price Performance

NASDAQ:BL traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.33. 1,769,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 720.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 168,344 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 112.9% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 209,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 111,205 shares during the last quarter. Sone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,511,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackLine by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 63,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackLine from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company’s flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

