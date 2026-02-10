Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Trading Down 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.9550 and last traded at $2.9550. 599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HBRIY
Harbour Energy Price Performance
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.
The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harbour Energy
- They’ve Built Major Gold Stories Before – And They’re Doing It Again
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Wall Street Turns Bullish on USAU as Gold Hits New Record!
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.