Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Trading Down 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.9550 and last traded at $2.9550. 599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

