TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,030,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 859,020 shares.The stock last traded at $24.5450 and had previously closed at $24.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.17.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $841.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.53 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 6,097 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $145,047.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc (NYSE: THS) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of private-label packaged food and beverage products. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, the company partners with major grocery chains, club retailers and foodservice outlets to develop, produce and distribute a diverse portfolio of items under store brands and, in select categories, under its own labels.

Since its founding in 2005 through the consolidation of several specialty food businesses, TreeHouse Foods has grown primarily through strategic acquisitions and operational integration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.