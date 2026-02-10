Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.
Newell Brands has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.
Newell Brands Stock Down 1.9%
NWL stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 723,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,353. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.93.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.
The company’s business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.
