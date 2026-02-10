Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Newell Brands has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Newell Brands Stock Down 1.9%

NWL stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 723,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,353. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 3.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Newell Brands has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company’s business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

