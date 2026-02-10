Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.15), FiscalAI reports. Mattel had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 8.27%.The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,261,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,427. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. Mattel has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MAT shares. Seaport Research Partners raised Mattel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Mattel by 74.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 191.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

