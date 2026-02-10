Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.15), FiscalAI reports. Mattel had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 8.27%.The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.
Mattel Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,261,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,427. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. Mattel has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12.
Key Headlines Impacting Mattel
Here are the key news stories impacting Mattel this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Mattel agreed to acquire full ownership of the Mattel163 mobile games studio, boosting control of its digital games pipeline and recurring-revenue potential. Mattel to Acquire Full Ownership of Mattel163 Mobile Games Studio
- Positive Sentiment: Brand/marketing initiatives: Barbie is launching a 25th‑anniversary animated special and product programs that support merchandising and licensing revenue. Barbie Commemorates 25 Years of “Barbie in the Nutcracker”
- Positive Sentiment: Company highlights a year of topline growth, positive international performance and market‑share gains in key categories—signs that core brands remain competitive. Mattel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: investors bought ~6,361 call options (≈+460% vs. average), signaling speculative bullish interest but not guaranteed directional impact.
- Neutral Sentiment: Product extension: Mattel Brick Shop launched an iconic British race car, a niche SKU that can help steady hobby/collector revenue. Mattel Brick Shop Launches Iconic British Race Car
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings miss: Mattel reported $0.39 EPS vs. $0.54 expected and revenue of $1.77B vs. ~$1.84B consensus — the shortfall pressured sentiment. Q4 Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: Management forecasted full‑year profit below Wall Street estimates, citing cautious consumer discretionary spending—this guidance is the primary driver of today’s downside. Barbie maker Mattel forecasts annual profit below estimates
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Mattel by 74.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 191.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
About Mattel
Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.
Read More
