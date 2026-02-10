VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.64 and last traded at $72.6450, with a volume of 22753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.11.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,448.60 and a beta of 0.61.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,459.38%.
About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
