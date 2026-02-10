VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.64 and last traded at $72.6450, with a volume of 22753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.11.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,448.60 and a beta of 0.61.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,459.38%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $845,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

