Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.5450 and last traded at $16.5450, with a volume of 350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Ono Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.29%.The company had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.58 million.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., founded in 1717 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is a research‐based pharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development and marketing of innovative therapies. With origins as a traditional pharmacy, Ono has grown into a global biopharmaceutical entity focused on delivering new treatment options across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and antiviral diseases. The company conducts comprehensive research programs spanning early drug discovery through to clinical development.

One of Ono’s most recognized products is the immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, marketed in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb under the trade name Opdivo.

