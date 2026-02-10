Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Shares Up 34.3% – What’s Next?

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 34.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.33. Approximately 174,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 369% from the average session volume of 37,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

Kincora Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.96. The company has a market cap of C$53.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.87.

Kincora Copper Company Profile

Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc. The company was formerly known as Brazilian Diamonds Limited and changed its name to Kincora Copper Limited in January 2011. Kincora Copper Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

