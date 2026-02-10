BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.370-2.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $764.0 million-$768.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.9 million. BlackLine also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.440-0.460 EPS.

BL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of BL traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.33. 1,792,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,580. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.75. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.51%. BlackLine has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.480 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BlackLine by 4.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 12.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company’s flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

