Short Interest in Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMR) Rises By 7,277.1%

Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 150,640 shares, an increase of 7,277.1% from the January 15th total of 2,042 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,927 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company's shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,681,000. FWG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. SK Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 82,548 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 52,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,011. Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.57.

About Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF (FEMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities of issuers in emerging markets. The fund aims for growth of capital FEMR was launched on Nov 19, 2024 and is issued by Fidelity.

