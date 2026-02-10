Short Interest in AA Mission Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAM) Increases By 8,524.6%

AA Mission Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 103,927 shares, a growth of 8,524.6% from the January 15th total of 1,205 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,579 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,579 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AA Mission Acquisition in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get AA Mission Acquisition alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAM

AA Mission Acquisition Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AAM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,157. AA Mission Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.

AA Mission Acquisition (NYSE:AAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AA Mission Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AA Mission Acquisition stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AA Mission Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

About AA Mission Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

AA Mission Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: AAM) is a blank‐check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), AAM raises capital through an initial public offering and holds those funds in trust until identifying and closing on a qualifying transaction. The vehicle allows public investors to participate in the acquisition process alongside the sponsors and management team.

Since its formation, AA Mission Acquisition has focused on sourcing growth‐stage and established companies that present opportunities for long‐term value creation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AA Mission Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA Mission Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.