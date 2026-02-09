Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,797 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 0.8% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $107,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.