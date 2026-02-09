Desjardins Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$139.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$135.00 to C$139.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$134.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$131.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$127.18.

TSE:CM traded up C$0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$133.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,745. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$126.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$116.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$76.17 and a one year high of C$133.18. The company has a market cap of C$123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of C$7.58 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.4127341 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank Guse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.16, for a total value of C$635,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$172,810.44. The trade was a 78.63% decrease in their position. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world.

