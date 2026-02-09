James Holly Sells 5,000 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) Director James Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $189,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 302,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,491,652.10. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $37.19. 18,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 20.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on BSRR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,057,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 367.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 66,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 371.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 50,714 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 47,474 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 238,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) is a bank holding company headquartered in Porterville, California. The company operates through its banking subsidiary, offering a full suite of financial services to individual and commercial clients. With a community-focused approach, Sierra Bancorp emphasizes relationship banking and local market expertise.

Its core business activities include deposit-taking and lending. On the deposit side, Sierra Bancorp provides checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

