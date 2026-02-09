Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Insider Buys £34,136.24 in Stock

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) insider James Brooke bought 64,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 per share, for a total transaction of £34,136.24.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Down 1.1%

LON FLO traded down GBX 0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 54.50. 61,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,434. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a 12 month low of GBX 46 and a 12 month high of GBX 77. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 58.75. The company has a market capitalization of £34.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech are the leading specialist Hydraulics, Pneumatics and Process engineering solutions provider across the UK, Ireland and the Benelux. We’ve built a strong brand reputation based on engineering excellence, with the ability to supply superior products, a suite of engineering services, and play a vital role in the delivery of major engineering projects from a range of key industries.

