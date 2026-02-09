TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$209.00 to C$219.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$177.00 to C$181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$182.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$163.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$187.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$192.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$186.50.

TSE BMO traded up C$1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$195.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,587. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$183.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$174.87. The company has a market cap of C$138.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$121.31 and a 52-week high of C$195.24.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported C$3.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.34 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6514585 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

