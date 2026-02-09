Insider Buying: A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires 22 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 670 per share, for a total transaction of £147.40.

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

LON BAG traded down GBX 4 on Monday, hitting GBX 669. The stock had a trading volume of 193,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,041. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 635.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 663.74. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 586 and a one year high of GBX 728. The stock has a market cap of £744.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 770.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.

Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G. Barr strives to grow its business both organically and through targeted acquisition.

Featured Articles

