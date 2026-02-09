Reviewing Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) and Heartland BancCorp. (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp. (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) and Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heartland BancCorp. and Eagle Bancorp Montana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Heartland BancCorp. alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland BancCorp. 0 0 0 0 0.00 Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 1 1 1 3.00

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.20%. Given Eagle Bancorp Montana’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Bancorp Montana is more favorable than Heartland BancCorp..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

7.5% of Heartland BancCorp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Heartland BancCorp. and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp. N/A N/A N/A Eagle Bancorp Montana 11.67% 8.17% 0.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heartland BancCorp. and Eagle Bancorp Montana”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp. $119.21 million 2.74 $20.26 million $9.76 16.39 Eagle Bancorp Montana $127.08 million 1.46 $14.84 million $1.88 12.38

Heartland BancCorp. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Eagle Bancorp Montana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp Montana beats Heartland BancCorp. on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland BancCorp.

(Get Free Report)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services. In addition, the company offers online banking, treasury management, credit and debit card, and mobile wallet services. Further, it provides education planning, insurance, wealth management, and retirement planning services. Heartland BancCorp was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, such as residential mortgages and construction of residential properties; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family dwellings, nonresidential property, commercial construction and development, and farmland loans; and second mortgage/home equity loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans, such as loans secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats; personal loans and lines of credit; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; construction loans; agricultural loans; and mortgage loan services. The company operates full-service branches and automated teller machines. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.